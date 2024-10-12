Harrison Offers New 32Classic Configurations and Options

New York, NY (October 11, 2024)—Harrison Audio has rolled out new channel configurations and frame variants for its 32Classic analog console, which incorporates AD/DA conversion and a Dante interface.

​Joining the existing 32 and 48-channel configurations, the 32Classic console is now available in a range of sizes up to 96 channels to cater for larger recording and mixing spaces. Console layouts can now be customized, enabling customers to specify a console size with the appropriate channel count to meet their workflow and studio needs. In addition to the new frame sizes, additional custom-configured frame sections are now available for integrating flat screen monitors with articulating arms, patch bays, outboard gear and other equipment.

“We know that everyone works differently, and that production environments need to be flexible to accomodate a range of possibilities—one size does not fit all,” comments Gary Thielman, president, Harrison Audio LLC. “It was an easy decision for us to take the 32Classic and offer a host of different configuration options. This further demonstrates Harrison’s close connection to our customers, and how listening to their feedback informs our decisions.”

The 32Classic, which launched one year ago, boasts high-performance Jensen transformer-coupled mic preamps, 32 Series’ EQs and Harrison’s renowned filters. Designed to be integrated into a DAW-driven studio environment, the analog console is the first in the world to offer 64 channels of premium AD/DA conversion and a Dante AoIP interface integrated into the console, along with other hybrid features.