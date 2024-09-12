HeadRush Prime & Core Update v3.2 — A Mix Product of the Week

There's a new significant update for HeadRush's Prime and Core guitar effects and amp modeling pedals.

New York, NY (September 12, 2024)—The folks at HeadRush have announced a significant feature update for their Prime and Core guitar effects and amp modeling pedals. Update v3.2 unveils six new effects, as well as new features, improvements in the UI, and bug fixes.

New effects to Prime and Core in Update v3.2 include:

Hybrid Synth, a HeadRush original effect that emulates the sound of a virtual analog synth

Electric Piano, another HeadRush original effect that emulates the sound of a classic ‘70s electric piano

DB-33 Organ, which emulates the sound of a classic tonewheel organ

Glorious Drive, an effect inspired by a classic overdrive pedal that adds warm, transparent overdrive

White Bass Wah, which was inspired by a classic bass wah pedal tailored specifically for the low range of bass guitars

Sustain, a HeadRush original that emulates a piano sustain pedal by generating a microloop and repeating it.

The update also introduces several new features and improvements to enhance the versatility and functionality of the HeadRush Prime and Core, including two additional Dual Guitar and Vocal signal path options: Dual Path 2-12 (2 vocal blocks + 12 guitar blocks) and Dual Path 4-10 (4 vocal blocks + 10 guitar blocks).

Contextual information dialogs have been added for the Sustain, Hybrid Synth, Electric Piano, DB-33 Organ and Side Comp effects. Users can tap the “i” icon on the block’s graphic to learn more about these effects. Bluetooth and USB Audio Settings are now retained through power cycles, and improved Bluetooth pairing resolves an issue that caused audio jitter during playback from some devices.

HeadRush users can update their Prime or Core to v3.2 by simply connecting their HeadRush device to a local Wi-Fi network and pressing the Firmware Update icon on the main menu screen. Users also have the option to download installer applications for Windows or MacOS computers.

More info including a full list of release notes here.