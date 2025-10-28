Hedd Audio Type 05 A-Core Edition X Studio Monitors Debut

Created to mark two anniversaries, the new Hedd Audio studio monitors will be limited to 100 pairs worldwide.

Berlin, Germany (October 28, 2025)—Hedd Audio has a lot on its plate this month, as it marks two notable anniversaries—the company’s 10th year in business and founder Klaus Heinz’s 40th year of loudspeaker design. To mark both occasions, the company is debuting a special limited edition studio monitor pair: the Type 05 A-Core Edition X.

Hand-made in Berlin, the studio monitors sport 18k gold-plated details and upgraded materials from the typical Type 05 A-Core monitor. Inside the loudspeakers is a custom ENIG-finished PCB employed to provide signal purity. The 18k gold-plated details include Italian-crafted elements such as the backplate, tweeter grille, screws, and knobs, complemented by golden accents, including engraved serial numbers.

Alluding to Klaus Heinz’s 40 years of audio innovation, one pair of Edition X will contain a gold-plated, engraved warranty card offering 40 years of coverage.

“Materials define components, and components define speakers,” said Klaus Heinz. “With Edition X, we wanted to create a monitor that embodies permanence, purity, and precision—both visually and sonically.”