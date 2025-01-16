Heritage Audio BritStrip Plug-In – A Mix Product of the Week

Heritage Audio, best known for its hardware products, has a new plug-in out with the release of BritStrip.

New York, NY (January 16, 2025)—If you want to add analog vibe to your productions, consider the new BritStrip plug-in (Mac/PC). The developer, Heritage Audio, is best known for its hardware products, including rackmount and 500 series processors, audio interfaces and more. The BritStrip plug-in is a model of its “73”-style BritStrip Console Channel Strip hardware unit.

The plug-in comes with two separate components: BritStrip and BritStrip MP. The latter contains all the processing of the former but also features a Neve-style preamp. By default, the GUI looks like a tabletop unit with a wooden frame and the EQ stacked on the compressor. Pressing the Switch View button transforms it into a 1U rackmount-style design.

The Input section of the BritStrip includes a Trim control, whereas the BritStrip MP features an Input Gain knob. Otherwise, the controls are the same.

After the input, the signal goes first to the EQ, although you can change the order (see below). Heritage says this “73”-style equalizer is designed to maintain fidelity even at extreme settings. It features High, Mid and Low bands. Each band has a dual knob that controls frequency (outside) and boost/cut (inside).

The High and Low bands can be switched independently from shelving to peak filters. The Mid band, which the company touts for “sculpting fat and punchy snares, kicks, guitars and vocals,” features a Hi Q button that narrows the bandwidth. A High Pass filter offers 300, 160, 80 and 50 Hz settings with a -3dB slope. The EQ section can be switched in and out of the circuit.

The Dynamics section, which models a diode-bridge compressor, is next. It can also be switched on and off. By default, it’s post-EQ, but you can flip it to pre-EQ positioning with the Pre-Q button. You can narrow the signal hitting the detector in the compressor with the adjustable SC (sidechain) Filter.

The compressor’s controls include two dual knobs, one for Ratio (outside) and Gain Makeup (inside) and the other for Threshold (outside) and Release (inside). The latter offers 50, 100, 200, 400 ms and Auto options.

The Blend knob, which also has an on/off button, lets you adjust from 100 percent wet to 100 percent dry, making it easy to dial in parallel compression.

Other features include a Power button for bypass and a VU-style meter that can be switched between VU and gain reduction.

The BritStrip, which includes both versions, costs $99. However, the plug-ins are free for owners of the BritStrip hardware unit or any i73 Pro interface. Learn more at Heritage Audio.