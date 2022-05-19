Heritage Audio Herchild Model 660/670 Compressors Launched

Madrid, Spain (May 19, 2022)—Heritage Audio has released its Herchild Model 660 and Model 670 tube-based compressors that recalls the vintage Fairchild compressors of yore.

The European pro audio manufacturer based the new Model 660 around 11 tubes and five transformers, including custom Cinemag and AMI exclusive models. While it aims to emulate the original in terms of response and sound, Heritage Audio has added modern-day extras such as direct access to the continuously variable slope (DC Threshold) control to the compressor more flexible. An SC Filter knob—a side chain filter—provides four different frequencies to choose from. Meanwhile attack and release times can be addressed in its Time Const control, offering adjustments to the progressively developing curved ‘ratio’ and the ‘knee’ simultaneously through four different low-pass filter settings, varying from a gentle slope to a more pronounced and aggressive slope.

The simultaneously released Herchild Model 670 is built around 22 tubes and nine transformers, including custom Cinemag and AMI exclusive models, and is essentially two Herchild Model 660 units in one as a two-channel device, allowing each channel to be used independently or linked together. There are four modes of operation: Ind (individual), Link, Lat/Vert (mid/side), and Lat Vert/Link — the two Link modes providing more mix options.

Herchild Model 660 and Model 670 are shipping at $5,499.00 USD and $9,999.00 USD, respectively.