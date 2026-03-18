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Heritage Audio Motorcity, HA-81A, Tubesessor, Tapeoplex and Successor – A Mix Mini Review

Studio owner Rob Tavaglione takes on five new plug-ins from Heritage Audio in this speedy Mix Mini Review.

By Rob Tavaglione ⋅

Heritage Audio Motorcity, HA-81A, Tubesessor, Tapeoplex and Successor – A Mix Mini Review

The Basics: High-end hardware specialist unveils new line of throwback plugs, $139 each.

Heritage Audio Motorcity, HA-81A, Tubesessor, Tapeoplex and Successor plug-ins.
Heritage Audio Motorcity, HA-81A, Tubesessor, Tapeoplex and Successor plug-ins.

The Apps: I recently reviewed the Heritage 73JR plug-in for Mix and was impressed by its overall warmth, the “features beyond the hardware” and the general ability to mangle with useful results. Those characteristics appear to fit all of Heritage Audio‘s new plugs, with their authentic controls (which sometimes irks me, just a little), a focus on transformer- and tube-based non-linearity, and a chewy, analog-like response that has way more character than stock DAW plugs or low-budget, analog processors.

The diode-bridge compressor emulator Successor, for example, has a Nuke button and parallel-blending for crushing channel apps, as well as gentle harmonics for mixes and buses.

TapeOPlex takes that unmistakable Maestro Echoplex tone and allows different delay times for L and R, which, in my world, makes it bigger, fatter and chewier than a Snickers bar.

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Rob Tavaglione

Rob is a journalist, producer/engineer, musician and songwriter who started with Pro Audio Review magazine in 2007, moved with PAR to Pro Sound News in 2015 and in turn moved to Mix with PSN. Rob opened Catalyst Recording in 1993, focusing on mobile recording, winning two Emmy’s along the way towards becoming an audio Jack-of-all-trades; mixing FOH and monitors, broadcast TV A1 and A2, mixing live sporting events, mixing theatre, chief engineer at the nation's top (Fortune 500) karaoke production studio, recording/mixing radio commercials, scoring film, mastering, teaching college-level audio courses, producing audio books and mixing streams/podcasts. Today Rob mostly records/produces/remixes musical artists across the spectrum and does lots of web-based mixing and mastering (Mac, smart-plugs and analog-summing, fwiw).

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