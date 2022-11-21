Your browser is out-of-date!

HH Electronics TNA Line Array System Debuts

HH Electronics has launched its new TNA Active Line Array system, intended for ground-stacked and flown use.

By Mix Staff

HH Electronics TNA Line Array System.

United Kingdom (November 21, 2022)—HH Electronics has launched its new TNA Line Array system, intended for ground-stacked and flown use in small to mid-sized applications, such as live sound reinforcement, bars, clubs, houses of worship, education settings, conferencing, and corporate events.

At the heart of the system are the TNA-2120SA, a multi-channel active subwoofer with integrated Class D amplifier that features two 2” low-frequency woofers with exceptionally high output, and the TNA-1800SA, a single 18” active low-frequency subwoofer.

The TNA-2120SA unit houses a half-dozen built-in DSP presets and as part of a modular system, is capable of powering up to six satellite TNA-2051 passive, two-way, compact line array loudspeakers, making it appropriate for installation without the extra expense of rack amplifiers and processors.

Elsewhere in the line, the TNA-2051 features dual HH-designed 5” LF drivers and a 1.33” Celestion HF compression driver. Its outer enclosure has integrated rigging hardware, enabling the unit to reportedly be installed by a single engineer. The TNA-2051 can be used in traditional line array systems for long-throw applications, or as a standalone full-range point source system.

The DSP presets within the TNA-2120SA allow a complete system to be used in flown or ground-stacked configurations, while its integrated rigging hardware and optional suspension bracket and dolly board allow for straightforward installation.

