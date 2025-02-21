Hit Factory Studios Debut First Plug-In: HitVerb

The vibe -- or at least the verb -- of Hit Factory Studios has been replicated in the famed facility's first plug-in, HitVerb.

New York, NY (February 21, 2025)—Working at New York City’s legendary Hit Factory Studios may not be a realistic prospect for many pros, but now you can get some of the acoustical character of the place with the famed facility’s first plug-in: HitVerb.

A convolution reverb plug-in developed in partnership with Troy Germano, CEO of The Hit Factory Studios, HitVerb aims to bring the vibe of the studios to your DAW via impulse responses from a dozen recording spaces across The Hit Factory’s various locations, including New York and London. The plug-in serves up a variety of spaces, from tight, intimate spaces to expansive live rooms

HitVerb is based around an intuitive interface with customization options. Users can adjust virtual microphone distance and positioning, selecting from Neumann U67s, Coles 4038 Studio Ribbons, and Sennheiser MKH 800 Twins. Additional shape controls include low- and high-cut filters, tail length adjustments, and the ability to add or remove carpet to fine-tune reflections. Custom settings can be saved for future use as well.

Since its inception in 1969, The Hit Factory Studios has hosted A-list artists across pop, rock, R&B, hip-hop, jazz, and film scoring. “For decades, our studios have played a vital role in shaping music history,” says Germano. “HitVerb lets you bring the legendary sound of The Hit Factory to your own projects, no matter where you are.”

The plug-in, available for Mac or Windows in AAX, VST3, and AU formats, will launch February 24, 2025, running $199 US (14-day free trial is available).