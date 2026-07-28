HK Audio DSP Control Software 4.2 Debuts

New York, NY (July 28, 2026)—HK Audio’s DSP Control software allows sound tuning and remote control of DSP parameters in all network-enabled HK Audio speakers. With this week’s release of the software’s latest update, V. 4.2, they can now put to use new features intended to streamline workflows and improve system management.

Available for both for Mac and PC, the 4.2 release offers new additions, such as a bulk update feature that can speed up workflows by allowing multiple devices to be updated simultaneously rather than having to update one after another.

Hand in hand with that, DSP Control now provides 20 preset slots for each device, allowing greater flexibility for users. Additionally—and a key new feature for international users—the new release adds language support for multiple additional languages, including French, Italian, Norwegian and Swedish, allowing more live sound pros to use the software in their native languages.

Other new additions with DSP Control 4.2 include improved MILAN functionality, as well as a number of enhancements specifically for HK Audio’s Linear 5 MK2 loudspeakers, increasing the maximum delay time for Linear 5 MK2 systems to 50 ms.

“We are always trying to enhance and improve the software that the HK Audio family rely on every day, and the 4.2 release of DSP Control is a good example of this,” stated Stephan Kuczera, Product Manager for Live Sound at HK Audio. “These upgrades have been driven by customer requests and should make life easier for audio professionals all over the world.”