Holophonix Immersive Sound Processor Gets macOS Edition

Paris, France (May 4, 2022)—Amadeus will release a native macOS application version of the Holophonix immersive sound processor in June.

Optimized specifically for macOS 10.15 and subsequent versions and Intel 64/ARM processors, the Holophonix Native software includes all the spatialization techniques already available within the original Holophonix 128 processor, including High-Order Ambisonics (2D, 3D) Vector-Base Intensity Panning (2D, 3D), Vector-Base Amplitude Panning (2D, 3D), Layer-Base Amplitude Panning, Wave Field Synthesis, Angular 2D, k-Nearest Neighbor, Stereo Panning, Stereo AB, Stereo XY, Native A-Format Ambisonics, Native-B Format Ambisonics, Binaural, Transaural.

The software can reportedly handle a nearly unlimited number of spatialization buses and virtual sources, and offers up to 16 physical output channels. Every parameter of the Holophonix processor parameter can be controlled via the Open Sound Control (OSC) protocol. In addition, a virtual audio driver called Holophonix Bridge is available free of charge, allowing inter-application routing, reportedly without additional latency, providing a direct connection to DAWs like Pro Tools, Nuendo, Ableton Live, Reaper, Logic, QLab and so forth.

Numerous theatrical, musical and museum institutions in France and other countries have used the original version of the Holophonix processor, including Festival d’Avignon, Cour d’Honneur du Palais des Papes, Festival international d’Art Lyrique d’Aix-en-Provence, Panthéon (Paris), Comédie Française, Théâtre National de Chaillot, Scala (Paris), Centre Dramatique National de Normandie, Beijing Stadium, École Polytechnique Fédérale de Zurich (ETH), Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts, Lee Seok Young New Media Library (South Korea) and others.

The new macOS edition will be available for download from the Amadeus website on June 1, 2022, and is expected to run under $425 USD per license.