IK Multimedia iLoud Micro Monitor Pro Debuts

New York, NY (September 23, 2024)—IK Multimedia has introduced iLoud Micro Monitor Pro, a professional addition to the brand’s existing iLoud Micro Monitor line, intended to aid critical listening in a variety of scenarios and environments.
Aiming to provide a balanced soundstage, the iLoud Micro Monitor Pro offers twice as much power as a standard iLoud Micro Monitor, with 50 watts RMS per speaker and bass down to 42 Hz. The new speakers also include built-in calibration and X-Monitor integration.
The iLoud Micro Monitor Pros are designed with mobility in mind, so they weigh about 3 lbs. each; that said each speaker features a 50W RMS Class-D amplifier, custom-designed drivers, and a peak SPL of more than 107 dB. Also onboard is advanced DSP to aid in phase alignment, time coherence and flat frequency response.
IK Multimedia T-Racks 6 — A Mix Product of the Week
As mentioned previously, the speakers also include built-in ARC Self-Calibration, which adjusts to a space to offer users consistent sound quality. Hand-in-hand with that is X-Monitor software integration, which offers control over speaker parameters and the ability to emulate the sound of top studio monitors.
The speakers themselves offer a frequency response of 50 Hz to 20 kHz (±2 dB). Built into the speakers’ structure is a tiltable flip foot design and a 3/8″ threaded insert, allowing it to be set up anywhere, whether on a desktop, mounted on a mic stand, or wall-mounted.
Available now, the iLoud Micro Monitor Pro runs $559 a pair of $279 for a single speaker.