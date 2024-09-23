IK Multimedia iLoud Micro Monitor Pro Debuts

New York, NY (September 23, 2024)—IK Multimedia has introduced iLoud Micro Monitor Pro, a professional addition to the brand’s existing iLoud Micro Monitor line, intended to aid critical listening in a variety of scenarios and environments.

Aiming to provide a balanced soundstage, the iLoud Micro Monitor Pro offers twice as much power as a standard iLoud Micro Monitor, with 50 watts RMS per speaker and bass down to 42 Hz. The new speakers also include built-in calibration and X-Monitor integration.

The iLoud Micro Monitor Pros are designed with mobility in mind, so they weigh about 3 lbs. each; that said each speaker features a 50W RMS Class-D amplifier, custom-designed drivers, and a peak SPL of more than 107 dB. Also onboard is advanced DSP to aid in phase alignment, time coherence and flat frequency response.

As mentioned previously, the speakers also include built-in ARC Self-Calibration, which adjusts to a space to offer users consistent sound quality. Hand-in-hand with that is X-Monitor software integration, which offers control over speaker parameters and the ability to emulate the sound of top studio monitors.

The speakers themselves offer a frequency response of 50 Hz to 20 kHz (±2 dB). Built into the speakers’ structure is a tiltable flip foot design and a 3/8″ threaded insert, allowing it to be set up anywhere, whether on a desktop, mounted on a mic stand, or wall-mounted.

Available now, the iLoud Micro Monitor Pro runs $559 a pair of $279 for a single speaker.