IK Multimedia iLoud Precision MKII Monitors Debut

New York, NY (September 9, 2025)—IK Multimedia launches its new iLoud Precision MKII studio monitors today, continuing its line of speakers with new additions, such as the company’s ARX X room correction and calibration software.

While previous models offered auto-calibration, the new MKIIs use ARC X Acoustic Correction to reportedly upgrade that into full acoustic correction. The software automatically analyzes the listening area at three distinct heights, creating a 3D snapshot of the space in order to spot acoustic issues. From that, ARC X generates and applies a correction for a flat frequency response, and that correction profile is then loaded onto the iLoud monitor, which stores the profile for standalone use.

Hand-in-hand with that, the software also offers speaker customization options and virtual monitor profiles, modeling different consumer playback tech and well-known studio monitor models from a variety of eras and manufacturers.

There are physical updates in store as well, however, including a new tweeter design based around graphene reinforcement—a choice the company made to improve rigidity, add transparency and minimize distortion. Those tweeters are housed in a newly designed enclosure intended to improve transient response and immersive soundstage presentation. Along with that new enclosure are new mounting options—users can try the built-in fixing mounts or employ separately available metal brackets to get their speakers in the desigred position.

All of that is ultimately done in the name of clarity, and to that end, the Precision MKII is said to offer a flat response of ±1 dB from 45 Hz to 30 kHz and an extension down to 37 Hz at -4 dB.

Since ARC X software replaces both X-Monitor and ARC 4 software, registered owners of the original iLoud Precision studio monitors can download ARC X for free through the IK Product Manager, along with the firmware update. ARC X is also fully compatible and free for all registered owners of iLoud Micro Monitor Pro, iLoud MTM MKII, ARC Studio, and ARC 4 software.

iLoud Precision MKII studio monitors are shipping now; all Precision models include ARC X control software and plug-in, and Precision pairs also come with an ARC Measurement microphone. Three models are available—iLoud Precision 5 MKII ($799.99); iLoud Precision 6 MKII ($899.99); and iLoud Precision MTM MKII ($999.99).