Ikea Debuts Home Studio Furniture Line Developed with Swedish House Mafia

New York, NY (October 26, 2022)—While Swedish House Mafia has been on the road touring Europe this month, their thoughts have likely been about home—and home studios, as October has also been the roll-out month for the group’s collaboration with furniture retailer Ikea. Together, the two Swedish entities have launched the Obegränsad collection, a product line intended to help “build the perfect home studio at an affordable price,” according to a statement.

Ironically for the limited collection, “Obegränsad” means “unlimited” in Swedish. The line itself is aimed at music producers, DJs and other content creators on a budget. The statement quotes the EDM act as saying, “We used to find a creative way to make IKEA furniture to accommodate our teenage lives as creatives, so the collaboration’s purpose was formed around our own personal journey in life. We wanted to simplify the process for people to create music. Hopefully, our collection inspires and enables more people to be more creative within their homes, and it does not have to be restricted to only music making. It can be so much more.”

The collection itself consists of two-dozen furnishing solutions for producing and performing music at home. The collection includes a minimalist turntable; LED work, wall and floor lamps; a clock; laptop, tablet, speaker, and record stands; a desk; two options of shelving units; an armchair; four options of bags, including an accessory, a record and a laptop bag; rug; and more.

Key among the offerings is the desk, which sports attached monitor speaker stands and a pull-out shelf, and the Obegränsad shelving unit, which modifies the long-running Kallax design (used by record collectors everywhere) to add space for gear. The monitor speaker stands are also available separately.