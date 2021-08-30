Immersion Networks’ mix³ Adds Automation Features

Immersion Networks’ cloud-based mix³ creator platform, which is used to create spatial audio mixes, has added a number of new automation features.

Redmond, WA (August 30, 2021)—Immersion Networks’ cloud-based mix³ creator platform, which is used to create spatial audio mixes, has added a number of new automation features.

Users can access full automation of both position and gain, allowing them to move any sound fluidly through space, aiding musical creation and audio storytelling. Users can also dynamically automate the width of a stereo source using stems or stereo input files.

mix³’s automation allows creators to move sounds around a listener smoothly by adjusting position throughout a much broader immersive field. All of the new automation features are included in the standard $9.99 monthly subscription to mix³. Subscribers can have up to 200 projects with 32 tracks per project on the platform. Once mixes are rendered, they can be heard by anyone with headphones via any streaming service, no special hardware or software needed.

“We’ve developed the simplest, but most nuanced and technically advanced way for audio creators to create compelling, fully 360-degree audio experiences,” says Immersion Networks President and Founder Paul Hubert. “We know creators will come up with some truly unprecedented storytelling using the tools we’ve built.”