iZotope Launches FXEQ Plug-In for Painting with Effects

The new FXEQ multi-effects plug-in from iZotope lets users colorfully apply saturation, reverb, delay and more to their work.

Boston, MA (August 8, 2025)—The latest release by iZotope leans into the world of Synesthesia a bit—experiencing music and sounds as colors—with its approach to applying effects. The plug-in is FXEQ, and while it lets users apply different effects like reverb, saturation and delay, it uses a colorful visual interface to make that happen.

Released as part of iZotope’s purpose-built Catalyst Series, FXEQ lets you give a sound more weight, life and character through the application of five creative effects – Saturate, Reverb, Delay, Modulate, and Lo-Fi. While you can access adjust them through a familiar EQ-style interface, FXEQ introduces a new approach, letting you “paint” the effects—each represented by a different color—onto chosen frequency regions.

Each effect has a six-band EQ and four filter shapes. More specific to each effect, Saturate has eight saturation modes; Reverb sports three different reverbs; Delay offers four delay types; Modulate provides users with a choice of chorus, flanger, phaser and doubler modes; Lo-Fi provides vintage vibes through four different styles; and Limiter is a zero-latency limiter to prevent clipping.

FXEQ is available now for $49. For the moment, through August 19, 2025, there’s an additional limited-time $39 Crossgrade offer where you can get FXEQ, or any other Catalyst Series plug-in—Velvet, Aurora, Cascadia, and Plasma—for $39