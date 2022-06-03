iZotope Neutron 4, Music Production Suite 5 Universal Edition Unveiled at NAMM

iZotope is introducing Neutron 4, the latest update to its suite of eight audio production plug-ins, at NAMM Show 2022.

Anaheim, CA (June 3, 2022)—iZotope is introducing Neutron 4, the latest update to its suite of eight audio production plug-ins, at NAMM Show 2022.

Neutron’s Mix Assistant is now modernized into the new Assistant View. Powered by machine learning, the new version listens as soon as audio is played, producing a reference starting point and taking the user to an intelligent control center.

The new Unmask Module discovers and fixes masking issues by making space between two competing tracks, balancing bass and kick, or allowing vocals to shine over the mix. With the new Target Library, the tone of a track may be dynamically matched to a sample or stem with assistive tone-matching technology.

Neutron 4 also brings back a slice of iZotope plug-in, Trash, reportedly a fan favorite, allowing users to distort and destroy audio and discover new extremes.

Also included are utility plug-ins Visual Mixer and Relay to help plug-ins talk to each other, plus Tonal Balance Control 2 to view levels as a user mixes. All plug-ins included with Neutron 4 feature Apple M1 native silicon compatibility.

Also just released, Music Production Suite 5 Universal Edition includes the new Neutron 4 mixing suite, plus immersive reverbs Stratus 3D and Symphony 3D by Exponential Audio and six new effects plug-ins from iZotope’s partner, Brainworx, to the latest generation of the bundle.

With 52 plug-ins included at launch, Music Production Suite 5 Universal Edition includes a variety of tools, from creative effects and sonic shaping to assistive mixing, vocal production, intelligent mastering, repair and balancing.

Introductory pricing for Neutron 4 is $299 ($399 regular), and for the Music Production Suite 5 Universal Edition is $599 ($999 regular). Anyone who buys or upgrades to the Universal Edition will also receive two flagship product updates in September at no additional cost, according to the company.