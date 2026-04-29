iZotope Ups Its Restoration Game with RX 12 Launch

Boston, MA (April 29, 2026)—iZotope has launched the latest version of its industry standard audio editing and restoration suite, RX 12, bringing more than 50 tools to the table for fixing flawed recordings. Aiming to meet the needs of a variety of users, applications and skill sets, the software is designed to offer everything from quick fixes to deep dives.

New to the software with the release of RX 12 is a Scene Rebalance feature, which separates film and TV scenes into distinct dialogue, music and effects tracks, allowing for detailed editing and re-leveling.

Hand-in-hand with that is the new Stems View—users can split mixed audio into track-based stems via Scene Rebalance, Music Rebalance or Dialogue Isolate. From there, one can apply the full RX toolkit to individual stems, and then bring it all back together with exports.

Meanwhile, the De-bleed real-time plug-in has been rebuilt, according to iZotope, allowing users to use machine learning to isolate competing instruments, now without needing a reference track. Elsewhere, Music Rebalance has been enhanced and made available as a standalone real-time plug-in, providing cleaner source separation for vocals, bass and percussion. Users can adjust individual mix elements instantly as needed.

For those cleaning up speech for TV, movies, and podcasts, or vocals for music, the newly enhanced Dialogue Isolate reportedly offers improved real-time and offline de-noising and de-reverb for dialogue and vocals.

The software’s interface has also been updated with a larger spectrogram, a new module search, and a resizable history panel.

Offered at three tiers, RX 12 is available as RX 12 Elements ($99), aimed at content creators and musicians, which bundles together six main plug-ins; RX 12 Standard ($399), intended for producers, with a variety of modules and plug-ins; and RX 12 Advanced ($1,399), earmarked for post-production and offering the full 50-plus tool suite.