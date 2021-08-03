JBL Pro PRX ONE Portable PA Launched

JBL Professional has expanded its PRX Column Portable PA family with the introduction of the PRX ONE portable PA.

Northridge, CA (August 3, 2021)—JBL Professional has expanded its PRX Column Portable PA family with the introduction of the PRX ONE portable PA and accompanying JBL Pro Connect app.

JBL Professional PRX ONE Portable PA

Weighing 56 pounds, the PRX ONE system provides up to 130 dB via a custom-engineered, 12-tweeter column array featuring a JBL A.I.M. (Array Inumbration Mechanics) geometrically optimized array-shading acoustic design in an effort to provide controlled, consistent front-to-back coverage and even response. The PA also sports a 12-inch bass-reflex woofer; and a built-in 2,000-watt (peak) Class D amplifier.

The PRX One includes an onboard suite of Lexicon and dbx processors and eight customizable presets. Built-in effects include reverb, 8-band EQ, delay, compression, limiting, ducking, echo, sub synth and dbx DriveRack Inside technology, featuring AFS Pro Automatic Feedback Suppression. Triple Tier DSP control offers multi-level user experiences based on knowledge level.

Much of that is accessed through the PRX ONE’s Soundcraft-designed 7-channel, dual-mode digital mixer, which can be set to control either general mix functions or channel-strip functions, all of which can be managed either through a full-color LCD or the new JBL Pro Connect universal app. A Setup Saver saves snapshots for easy recall; Simple Success dynamic LED metering gives users a fast, easy way to verify levels and channel functions such as mute and clipping.

Custom-designed high-frequency transducers feature copper-capped pole pieces to reduce inductance, aiming to improve response. According to JBL Professional, the PRX One’s high-frequency performance is optimized down to 500 Hz, allowing the woofer to deliver a more natural, accurate bass sound; the woofer, in turn, is spec’d to deliver performance down to 35 Hz without the need for DSP.

PRX ONE’s I/O set features four Neutrik XLR Combo jacks, two channels of dedicated phantom power, dedicated Hi-Z input and two USB 2.0 ports, which can be used to power external devices and AKG wireless systems.

JBL Pro Connect App

Available for Android and iOS phones and tablets, the new JBL Pro Connect app provides hands-on control over PRX ONE mixer, DSP and Bluetooth features. The interface allows users to adjust and control every feature on multiple speakers from anywhere in the room, including adjusting volume levels and EQ, activating reverb and effects, and more.

Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity allows remote control of up to 10 units using the JBL Pro Connect app, and an XLR Thru output offers true analog expansion with the ability to time-align multiple speakers, with up to 100 ms of delay per speaker. An optional bracket and adapter allow the array to be wall or truss-mounted independently of subwoofer for permanent installations.