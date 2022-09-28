JBL Stage 2 Architectural Series, Stage XD Series Loudspeakers Launch

Northridge, CA (September 28, 2022)—Harman has shipped its JBL Stage 2 Architectural Series and Stage XD Series loudspeakers—the former being a selection of eight models in various configurations for both in-wall and in-ceiling installations, and the latter a line of all-weather loudspeakers in IP67-rated weatherized waterproof enclosures.

At the heart of each JBL Stage 2 Architectural Series loudspeaker is a 1-inch/25-millimeter aluminum tweeter with an acoustic lens and waveguide, polycellulose cone woofers, air-core inductors, and mylar cap capacitor crossover network components. A rigid baffle design with acoustic smoothing is said to provide improved transducer integration.

The dual 5.25-inch JBL Stage 250WL, 6.5-inch Stage 260W, and 8-inch Stage 280W in-wall models include larger waveguides with JBL’s High-Definition Imaging geometry for dispersion and low distortion. In-ceiling models include the 6.5-inch Stage 260C, 8-inch Stage 280C, and the dual 6.5-inch Stage 260CDT. Additionally, two Ceiling Square Angled (CSA) models — the 6.5-inch Stage 260CSA and 8-inch Stage 280CSA — feature a contemporary square footprint and a baffle with the transducers positioned at a 15-degree angle, allowing them to focus sound at the listening position.

Stage 2 Architectural Series loudspeakers feature paintable Zero Bezel magnetically attached grilles for a contemporary appearance, while the XL-2 Mounting System is compatible with up to 2-inch/50-millimeter material thickness. Preconstruction brackets are available for all models, and square grille accessory kits are available for the Stage 260C, Stage 280C, and Stage 260CDT round in-ceiling models.

Featuring sustainably designed packaging and product, JBL Stage XD Series speakers are the first repairable IP-67 outdoor loudspeakers available. The Stage XD-5 and XD-6 feature a 5.25-inch/130-mm and 6.5-inch/165-mm Polycellulose cone woofer, respectively, and a 1-inch/25-mm aluminum tweeter with an acoustic lens and HDI waveguide. Wall-mounts are included, and the loudspeakers also feature Zero Bezel magnetically attached grilles and a rotatable logo for horizontal and vertical applications. The speakers’ IP-67-rated waterproof enclosures are offered in both black and white finishes.