JBL Stage XD All-Weather Loudspeakers Unveiled

Harman has introduced its JBL Stage XD Series Loudspeakers, intended for use in applications both indoors and outdoors.

Northridge, CA (May 17, 2022)—Harman has introduced its JBL Stage XD Series Loudspeakers. Intended for use in applications both indoors and outdoors, they sport IP67-rated weatherized waterproof enclosures, and are available in two sizes as well as black and white finishes.

Featuring sustainably designed packaging and product, the JBL Stage XD Series speakers are in fact repairable IP67 outdoor loudspeakers. Accordingly, the speakers are designed to come apart and undergo repair in case of damage due to prolonged exposure to adverse conditions.

JBL Stage XD loudspeakers feature a 1-inch/25-millimeter aluminum tweeter with an acoustic lens and High-Definition Imaging waveguide. The larger Stage XD-6 uses a 6.5-inch/165-millimeter Polycellulose cone woofer, while the smaller Stage XD-5 uses a 5.25-inch/130-millimeter woofer. Both all-weather speakers are designed for an outdoor location where protection from the weather is a requirement, but are also mountable indoors. Wall-mounts are included, and the Stage XD Series also features Zero Bezel magnetically attached grilles and a rotatable logo for horizontal and vertical applications.

“We’ve brought the high-performance sound of JBL to the great outdoors with resiliency and sustainability in mind,” said Jim Garrett, senior director, product strategy and planning, HARMAN Luxury Audio Group. “The IP67 rating of the Stage XD Series represents one of the highest levels of ingress protection certification. This level of weatherization provides protection against ingress of harmful dust and airborne particles, as well as protection against water and liquids, including immersion in water up to 1 meter (3.3 feet) for up to 30 minutes.”

The new Stage XD-6 runs $599/pair, while the Stage XD-5 is priced at $449/pair.