JBL VTX A6 Line Array, B15 Subwoofer Launched

Northridge, CA (July 26, 2022)—JBL Professional has unveiled its flagship VTX line array series, the VTX A6 subcompact dual 6.5-inch passive line array element and the B15 compact, arrayable 15-inch subwoofer.

The A6 and B15 sport compact form factors for small- to medium-size touring and fixed installations, intended for use by production companies, touring acts, rental houses, theaters, houses of worship and so on.

The A6 6.5-inch passive two-way line array element is engineered as a standalone system or as a supplement to larger VTX systems. It houses two custom 6.5-inch woofers and a 3-inch annular-diaphragm compression driver and has proprietary features such as JBL’s patented Radiation Boundary Integrator (RBI) and Differential Drive dual-voicecoil, dual-magnet woofer. The result is a low-profile loudspeaker, with a reported low-frequency extension to 67 Hz and 134 dB max SPL.

Supplementing that is the VTX B15 15-inch subwoofer. The B15 features SlipStream double-flared exponential ports and a Differential Drive dual-voicecoil design, and is based on JBL’s new 2285H 15-inch woofer. Two B15 versions are available: the arrayable B15 and the B15G, which is designed without rigging hardware for ground-stacked applications.

Both the A6 and B15 are designed for rigging and system integration. The A6 uses the VTX A Series’ rigging system, which allows users to set splay angles while components are on the ground; once the system is suspended, a locking mechanism automatically secures cabinets in designated positions. The B15 has the same cabinet width and suspension hardware as the A6, allowing the two products to be used together in flown and ground-stacked configurations; the B15 supports cardioid array configurations.

JBL VTX A Series penclosures are built from exterior-grade birch plywood with black Duraflex finish and feature powder-coated, hex-perforated stainless steel grilles with acoustically transparent cloth backing. Units are IP55-rated and metal parts are made from high-grade steel with anti-corrosion coating.