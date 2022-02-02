Joby Wavo Pro Shotgun Mic Debuts

Vitec Group brand Joby has introduced the Wavo Pro shotgun microphone, intended for use by storytellers, filmmakers and creators on the go.

Ramsey, NJ (February 2, 2022)—Vitec Group brand Joby has introduced a string of entry-level mics and lavs aimed at content creators, and the flagship of the new audio capture offerings is the Wavo Pro shotgun microphone, intended for use by storytellers, filmmakers and creators on the go.

The Wavo Pro is equipped with a hybrid analog/digital system to power onboard active noise reduction, a sound management app, and integrated second 3.5mm mic input. Designed to pair with mirrorless camera hardware, Wavo PRO adapts technology from sister brands like Rycote and Audix for its feature list.

An active noise reduction system leverages onboard Rycote technology to process and clear sounds made by users in the process of operating gear, removing self-generated structural noise. LEDs in front and back of the microphone help provide users with real-time monitoring no matter the orientation, but more in-depth monitoring is available via a simple, dedicated digital sound management app for iOS and Android, that connects via Bluetooth to Wavo Pro. The app provides creators with real-time and remote visual monitoring of sound input, independent dual-mode EQ, and customized, shareable sound setups.

A secondary mic input is provided on the mic itself, allowing users to use multiple microphones for interviews or dual-channel recording. The mic also sports an onboard -10 db safe track for mono or dual channel recording.

Helping ensure the microphone doesn’t bleed the camera battery drive, the Wavo Pro also has an auto power mode to switch the mic on/off automatically together with the camera. Lastly, the mic pairs with the entire JOBY content creation kit, including tripods, lights and mics.