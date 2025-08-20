Jünger Audio to Demo SSL Integration at IBC2025

Cleveland, OH (August 20, 2025)—Telos Alliance will demonstrate the integration of Jünger Audio’s flexAI platform with Solid State Logic’s System T broadcast mixing consoles at IBC2025 in September.

The in-booth demonstration will showcase how flexAI allows broadcasters to create a more streamlined Next Generation Audio authoring workflow by providing control over object selection and monitoring of any presentation. It will also allow broadcasters to recall any of Jünger Audio’s presets directly from SSL’s IP-native System T control surfaces.

Working in partnership with major European broadcasters committed to the adoption of Next Generation Audio technologies, Jünger Audio and SSL have leveraged flexAI’s ability to enable real-time switching of S-ADM Dolby renderer presentations and speaker layouts directly from the console, simplifying Dolby Atmos productions and NGA authoring for operators.

“Our ability to create Dolby Atmos distribution streams for S-ADM production workflows is well-established in the production and broadcasting space,” said Friedemann Kootz, managing director, Jünger Audio. “Incorporating the Jünger Audio flexAI platform into SSL’s advanced System T broadcast consoles further underscores the value of S-ADM in making the authoring and monitoring of NGA workflows easier than ever for operators.”