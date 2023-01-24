K-array KGEAR Loudspeakers, Audio Matrix Debut

KGEAR by K-array has expanded its GF family of loudspeakers and introduced a new analog audio matrix.

San Piero, Italy (January 24, 2023)—KGEAR by K-array has expanded its GF family of loudspeakers with the addition of two new models—GF42 (4 x 2″) and GF162 (16 x 2″)—while also introducing the GM44 analog audio matrix for multi-zone audio distribution.

Both the GF42 and GF16 models feature the same 2-inch drivers deployed in the existing GF22 and GF82 along with similar built quality and sound characteristics, but offer different throw and dispersion angle options.

KGEAR has also introduced active versions of three models (GF22A, GF42A, GF82A) featuring a built-in amplifier with auto ON-OFF and the possibility to drive a passive speaker, plus 70/100V versions (GF42T, GF82T, GF162T) for large-scale loudspeaker deployments.

The whole line (including GF82 and GF22) now comes with a re-designed bracket system for installation, and there’s also new IP connector sealing cap accessories, allowing all GF loudspeakers to be used for outdoor applications.

Also new to KGEAR’s offerings is the Analog Audio Matrix GM44L—a 4-Zone analog audio matrix that features 4 x Stereo Line inputs with gain control; 4 x Stereo Line outputs with Treble and Bass adjustment; 4 x Zone input selectors, and 1 x Auxiliary input that can be independently assigned to each zone output and mixed to the selected input channel. A dry contact input allows users to mute all inputs except the priority auxiliary input for emergency purposes. Several GM44L units can be linked together to increase the number of outputs thanks to five link outputs corresponding to each one of the inputs (including Aux-In). All signal connections feature 3.5mm stereo jacks to easily interact with the GA201 amplifier.