Klang KOS 6 Update Adds Features, Flexiblity

The latest firmware update for Klang immersive in-ear mixing devices new features to the table.

Aachen, Germany (June 16, 2026)—Klang:technologies has released newly updated firmware for its immersive in-ear monitor mixing system with the introduction of KOS 6.

The new firmware and its corresponding Klang:app software support the new Klang:1 and :1pro compact immersive processors introduced earlier this year, intended to bring Klang workflows to smaller applications. For Klang:1pro, Dante patching to any other third-party devices can now be handled directly within Klang:app, without requiring Dante Controller.

Also new with KOS 6 is SSL Live console integration, providing native control directly from the console surface. With this addition, remote management, labeling and monitoring of Klang:kontroller and Klang:app based personal mixing is possible; an additional interface for configuring routing to and from the Klang processor, as well as per-channel, per-mix tone shaping EQ control, is also now directly within the SSL environment.

ADM-OSC support enables integration with external immersive audio systems through standardized real-time spatial control.

New workflow update include the addition of Action Buttons, allowing key functions to be placed directly on the main menu. Elsewhere, Batch Snapshot Editing aids show preparation by allowing multiple snapshots to be edited simultaneously. Parameters including channel and mix gains, immersive panning settings, mute and solo states, and Tone Filters can now be adjusted across several snapshots at once.

KOS 6 is available now as a free firmware update for all eligible Klang processors and klang:kontrollers.