Korg Unveils NTS-4 Build-It-Yourself Analog Mixer

As the latest entry in Korg’s Nu:Tekt series, the six-channel NTS-4 mixer ships as a solderless, DIY kit.

Tokyo, Japan (July 20, 2026)—Ever wanted to build an analog mixer but your soldering looks like a Jackson Pollock painting? The solution may be to try building Korg’s newly announced NTS-4, a compact, analog, six-channel, palm-sized desktop mixer with built-in effects, USB-C audio and MIDI capabilities, all housed in a steel chassis.

The kit is designed for hardware setups built around the volca series, NTS instruments, Eurorack modular gear and desktop synths, and Korg is positioning it more as a performance mixer rather than a routing box.

Every channel has its own Cue and Mute buttons—Cue routes the channel privately to headphones before it goes into the live main mix, which makes it useful for monitoring in a live set and for transitions that need to be set up without the room hearing it. Meanwhile, Mute cuts the channel instantly.

Among the six channels, there are four stereo minijack inputs and two mono minijack inputs compatible with Eurorack-level signals; an internal attenuator on the mono inputs switches between line and Eurorack level, making it a direct integration point for modular rigs without additional hardware.

Dedicated stereo Send and Return connections handle external effects. Main L/R outputs use standard unbalanced ¼” jacks.

A pair of independent stereo effect engines run simultaneously; Send FX for spatial depth per channel and Total FX to shape the full mix. Each channel has a Send FX control with seven built-in effect options: delay, ping pong delay, two hall reverbs, two slap reverbs and chorus. The Main output runs a Total FX engine with 10 options: low-pass filter, high-pass filter, isolator, flanger, phaser, decimator, drive, distortion, compressor and limiter.

The KORG NTS-4 Performance Mixer Kit is available for $249 USD.