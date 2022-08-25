Your browser is out-of-date!

KV2 Audio 500 Series Launched

KV2 Audio has launched a new range of 500 Series modules with the debut of three models.

By Mix Staff

KV2 Audio's new range of 500 Series modules.
Czechoslovakia (August 25, 2022)—While primarily known for its loudspeaker ranges, KV2 Audio has launched a new range of 500 Series modules with the debut of three models—the TCL thermo-compressor/limiter; the QD8 stereo 8-band master EQ with line driver; and the MPA microphone preamplifier.

The TCL is an analog thermo audio compressor featuring a natural RMS detector and dynamic voice bass enhancement control. Its patented design offers a natural compression that is a component part of its real-time input, rather than a typical side-fed gain reduction circuit attempting to either follow or anticipate compression demands. Its additional Bass balance control circuit allows the user to smooth out and minimize proximity effects from a changing microphone position.

QD8 is a George Krampera 8-band stereo equalizer intended to highlight a desired band without adversely affecting the overall sonic landscape. The frequency bands and filter types have been chosen to align with human hearing and perception.

The MPA is a microphone and musical instrument preamplifier with Class-A circuitry and a transformer balanced output. A stepped input gain selector is provided for precise repeatability of settings. The preamplifier features adjustable high and low pass filters, with an adjustable limiter to control clip level and a transformer isolated high impedance line input. It also has a further auxiliary transformer balanced isolated output, so a number of units can be used together to create a multi-channel stage preamp for splitting FOH and monitoring outputs, or for broadcast and recording duties. Phase reverse and an in-built headphone amplifier, which doubles up as a third output, completes the feature set. The MPA can replace a preamplifier, DI-box/Splitter, line driver and headphone amplifier all in one box.

Close