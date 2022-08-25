KV2 Audio 500 Series Launched

KV2 Audio has launched a new range of 500 Series modules with the debut of three models.

Czechoslovakia (August 25, 2022)—While primarily known for its loudspeaker ranges, KV2 Audio has launched a new range of 500 Series modules with the debut of three models—the TCL thermo-compressor/limiter; the QD8 stereo 8-band master EQ with line driver; and the MPA microphone preamplifier.

The TCL is an analog thermo audio compressor featuring a natural RMS detector and dynamic voice bass enhancement control. Its patented design offers a natural compression that is a component part of its real-time input, rather than a typical side-fed gain reduction circuit attempting to either follow or anticipate compression demands. Its additional Bass balance control circuit allows the user to smooth out and minimize proximity effects from a changing microphone position.

QD8 is a George Krampera 8-band stereo equalizer intended to highlight a desired band without adversely affecting the overall sonic landscape. The frequency bands and filter types have been chosen to align with human hearing and perception.

The MPA is a microphone and musical instrument preamplifier with Class-A circuitry and a transformer balanced output. A stepped input gain selector is provided for precise repeatability of settings. The preamplifier features adjustable high and low pass filters, with an adjustable limiter to control clip level and a transformer isolated high impedance line input. It also has a further auxiliary transformer balanced isolated output, so a number of units can be used together to create a multi-channel stage preamp for splitting FOH and monitoring outputs, or for broadcast and recording duties. Phase reverse and an in-built headphone amplifier, which doubles up as a third output, completes the feature set. The MPA can replace a preamplifier, DI-box/Splitter, line driver and headphone amplifier all in one box.