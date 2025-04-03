L-Acoustics Adds EASE 5 Integration to Soundvision

Marcoussis, France (April 3, 2025)—L-Acoustics has collaborated with AFMG, developers of EASE 5 (Enhanced Acoustic Simulator for Engineers) to create a steady workflow between L-Acoustics Soundvision 3D acoustic modeling software and AFMG’s EASE acoustic simulation software.

With the new integration, users will be able to transfer their L-Acoustics system designs created in Soundvision directly into EASE 5, maintaining acoustic accuracy across both platforms. The latest Soundvision release, available now, includes an EASE 5 export feature supporting all L-Acoustics line sources, colinear sources and coaxial loudspeakers, including L Series.

Creating the export function required ensuring a consistency between platforms. According to the companies, acoustic results between the software remain within a 0.5 dB tolerance of each other, so predictions will remain reliable on both platforms. Safety conscious designers can ensure the mechanical safety of all the sources in their system design directly in Soundvision before exporting to EASE as well.

The collaborative solution enables the complete export of the physical deployment of all sources within the system design, preserving exact positioning, aiming, and array configurations. Additionally, the new workflow automatically exports the advanced Autofilter algorithm, ensuring that the processing of L-Acoustics’ sound is accurately represented in EASE 5 simulations without the need for manual GLL optimization.

The new EASE 5 export feature is available in Soundvision 3.13.1, which can be downloaded at https://www.l-acoustics.com/products/soundvision/