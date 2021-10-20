L-Acoustics L-ISA Processor II Launches

Marcoussis, France (October 20, 2021)—Five years after it first introduced its L-ISA Immersive Hyperreal Sound technology in 2016, L-Acoustics has launched the next generation of its 3D audio processing engine, L-ISA Processor II.

Similar to its predecessor, L-ISA Processor II is a hardware solution that provides advanced object-based mixing. While both units offer control of spatial audio processing and virtual acoustics for up to 96 audio objects based on speaker positioning information and mixing parameters, the new edition doubles the original unit’s potential output count of 64 up to 128 outputs, allowing it to tackle larger, more complex events.

Nonetheless, most productions are unlikely to utilize 100-plus outputs, so L-Acoustics is offering it in a choice of four output counts—16, 32, 64 or 128—from the same device, with various capacities accessible via different lifetime licenses at tiered pricing levels. Customers at all price points now have access to the same immersive tools, 128 inputs and 96 kHz sampling as large productions, but at a scalable cost.

“Rather than roll out multiple versions of our new L-ISA Processor II, we designed a single device to flexibly satisfy a variety of applications and budgets,” says product and technology outreach manager Scott Sugden. “Previously, our L-ISA Processor could represent up to half of a smaller immersive project’s budget. But with L-ISA Processor II, the investment can very closely match production needs, which will open up immersive processing to many more venues and shows. By providing scalable licensing, exciting immersive capabilities can become a real possibility for almost any project.”

Housed in a 3U chassis equipped with Neutrik connectors, the unit is remotely controlled by L-ISA Controller software. Boasting a multi-core architecture, the new device is equipped with Milan-AVB dual-network redundancy, and also features MADI connections, allowing signals to come in on MADI and exit via Milan-AVB.

Both iterations are also compatible with DeskLink, which places direct control of L-ISA objects on the channel strips of DiGiCo, SSL and Yamaha mixing consoles. Partnerships with vision-based tracking systems like BlackTrax, Robert Juliat’s SpotMe, Modulo Pi, and Zactrack continue to be supported by the new product as well.

L-ISA Processor II will begin shipping to customers in the first quarter of 2022.