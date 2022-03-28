L-Acoustics L-ISA Studio 2.4 Adds Free Binaural Output

Marcoussis, France (March 28, 2022)—L-Acoustics has expanded its L-ISA Studio software suite for designing immersive audio, adding unlimited free binaural output capability.

Using L-ISA Studio’s binaural engine on a Mac, users can create and monitor spatialized audio content from their laptop, using headphones and optional head tracking. The software accepts up to 96 audio objects and sends 12 audio outputs to any soundcard. All binaural capabilities within L-ISA Studio are now free for an unlimited time.

In the paid version, mixing engineers and creators can deploy the software in any multi-channel mixing or recording studio with up to 12 loudspeakers for multi-channel monitoring. Pre-production can be done with the software suite for live concert or event productions, and then transferred to a venue configuration using the L-ISA Processor.

L-ISA Studio interfaces with widely used digital audio workstations, show control software, and gaming engines. It also offers compatibility with various 3D audio formats, including Dolby Atmos and other multi-channel configurations.

The free version with binaural capability and the subscription version of L-ISA Studio are available on estore.l-acoustics.com. Discounts are available for students enrolled in qualified audio engineer programs.