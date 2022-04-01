L-Acoustics L-ISA Studio 2.4 Software – Product of the Week

A year ago, L-Acoustics introduced L-ISA Studio, a software suite that allows users to create immersive audio using the company’s L-ISA technology without need for a hardware processor; now it’s been updated with L-ISA Studio 2.4.

L-ISA Studio 2.4 adds free unlimited binaural output, enabling sound designers, mix engineers and producers to design immersive content anywhere—without the need for an immersive control room.

The new edition also incorporates a unique binaural engine through which users can create and monitor immersive content from any computer, listening through headphones. Head tracking is optional.

The Soundscape graphic interface shows a visual representation of where sounds are located in a 360-degree mix field, and allows a user to move sound across all three axes using Pan, Width, Distance and Elevation parameters. Snapshots of the Soundscape can be stored, recalled and triggered manually, via OSC or MIDI timecode.

The software supports a maximum of 96 audio objects and can route 12 channels of audio to any sound card. A variety of mix formats are supported, including 5.1, 7.1, 9.1, 5.1.2, 7.1.2, 7.1.4, 8.1, 9.1.2 and 12.0. Preproduction can be done using the software, and then the content can be seamlessly transferred to a venue’s sound system configuration using the L-ISA Processor.

L-ISA Studio is compatible with MacOS and any DAW software, and is available free of charge.

