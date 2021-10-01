L-Acoustics SB10i Subwoofer Launched

New York, NY (October 1, 2021)—L-Acoustics has launched its latest addition to the SB lineup, the SB10i. Reportedly offering the same sonic signature as the company’s larger subs, but via a scaled-down enclosure design, SB10i is not much larger than two side-by-side shoe boxes.

Equipped with a single 10-inch driver, 27 Hz bandwidth limit, and 124 dB maximum SPL output, the SB10i measures 21.3” L x 21.3” W x 6.7” H (540 x 540 x 170 mm) and weighs 33 pounds (15 kg). Sonically corresponding with L Acoustics X4i and 5XT ultra-compact coaxial speakers, the new sub is intended to have a discreet design for use in residential and commercial environments, and is available in RAL colors. An integrated “tech face” on the SB10i contains all connectors and mounting points in one unobtrusive panel, so mounting hardware, cables, and connectors can be hidden as needed.

“The L-Acoustics R&D teams took on the challenge of designing a low-frequency enclosure with the industry-recognized L-Acoustics sound in a living room-proportioned enclosure,” says L-Acoustics product manager Germain Simon. “Even though it may sound like it defies the laws of physics, our new SB10i is a brilliant realization of that objective. It condenses the full power of an SB Series sub into an incredibly small, efficient package that will fit into any environment where a visually discreet yet high-performance system is desired.”

“There has been increasing demand in the residential and commercial markets for audio systems that give the same experience as being at a dynamic, vivacious live show,’” says Nick Fichte, Global Business Manager for L-Acoustics Creations. “With the launch of the new SB10i, we now have the perfect aesthetically unobtrusive subwoofer that delivers the impactful low-frequency punch that is a hallmark of our renowned festival and touring sound systems.”

SB10i is available for order, with volume shipments scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2022.