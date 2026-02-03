LALAL.AI’s Plug-in Brings Stem Separation to DAWs

Music AI technology provider LALAL.AI has released a new VST plug-in that brings the company’s stem-splitting offerings into DAWs.

Holzhäusern, Switzerland (February 3, 2026)—Music AI technology provider LALAL.AI has released a new VST plug-in that brings the company’s stem-splitting offerings into DAWs.

The plug-in uses LALAL.AI’s Lyra model, which runs locally on most hardware. With the plug-in, users can split a track with vocals into a vocal stem and instrumental bed; LALAL.AI reports that a multi-stem version, providing splitting for six different instruments, is on its way. The plug-in works in any DAW compatible with VST3 technology, and is available right now to LALAL.AI’s premium subscribers.

Nik Pogorsky, LALAL.AI’s product owner and co-founder, notes, “Isolating vocals or making a purely instrumental track can happen as fluidly as a producer or artist does any other task inside their preferred software.”

Launched in 2020, the LALAL.AI platform is used by musicians, producers, audio engineers, content creators, and media professionals for remixing, mastering, audio restoration, dubbing, and content repurposing.