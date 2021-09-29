Landr Unveils Dolby Atmos Mastering Services

Lander's new service, Landr Upmastering, will allow users to upmaster existing stereo tracks into the Dolby Atmos audio format.

New York, NY (September 29, 2021)—Having made a name for itself offering automated online mastering services, Landr has now introduced Landr Upmastering, which will allow users to upmaster existing stereo tracks into the Dolby Atmos audio format.

While Landr’s stereo mastering offerings have been automated, for the Upmastering serive, users have a choice between a partially automated approach, “guided by an audio professional” according to the company, or they can work with an engineer on Landr Network for custom mixes.

Landr Upmastering has been led by Daniel Rowland, producer/engineer of Oscar-winning, Grammy-nominated projects and LANDR’s Head of Strategy, and Matt Guiler, Atmos film trailer mixer of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Venom, Jumanji and other immersive mixes for Apple, Sony, Paramount, Netflix, Disney, Warner and Amazon.

“Atmos is becoming an essential format and is increasingly in demand,” said Landr CEO Pascal Pilon in a statement “We wanted to offer this service as quickly as possible, once it became clear that Atmos would likely be a necessary step in the creation process for many. We’re solving the problem of access and affordability for those who need Atmos versions for an entire catalog or for their new EP.”

According to Pilon, offering an option to work with an engineer falls in line with Landr’s history: “We built our AI-powered mastering to complement, not replace, the amazing work engineers do every day,” said Pilon. “This service is similarly a collaboration between automated technology and the very important human touch, which will ensure every upmastered track meets our artists’ high standards.”

Landr Upmastering will cost $100 per track, with an introductory price of $75 through the end of October, 2021.