Lawo Announces HOME 4.0

Rastatt, Germany (July 24, 2025)—Lawo has released HOME 4.0, the latest version of its IP-native management platform, featuring architectural improvements, a streamlined licensing model and greater operational flexibility.

HOME is Lawo’s software platform for managing and securing IP-based media infrastructures. Built on cloud-native, containerized microservices, it allows users to connect, configure, and control all HOME-native devices from Lawo and its ecosystem partners, as well as NMOS-compliant third-party equipment. Whether on-premise, across multiple locations or in the cloud, HOME offers a unified solution for device discovery, parameter control, stream routing, and intuitive system operation—all within a secure and standards-based environment.

With native support for SMPTE ST2110, AES67, NMOS IS-04/05, IEEE 802.1x, RADIUS, and more, HOME serves as the central control layer for modern IP-based workflows. It integrates seamlessly with Lawo’s portfolio of hardware and software, including its HOME Apps for signal processing, monitoring, commentary, transcoding and other media functions.

The HOME software itself is now available at no cost, allowing broadcasters and media organizations to deploy HOME even in smaller or temporary environments without any initial licensing investment, supporting agile project planning and faster deployment.

A key innovation in HOME 4.0 is the introduction of HOME Passes, which replace all previous HOME Core licenses. From now on, one HOME Pass is required per actively managed device, or HOME App in the platform’s inventory. It is particularly beneficial in dynamic infrastructures, according to Lawo, where system size may fluctuate, resulting in the need for fewer physical devices and lowering licensing costs. As infrastructures grow, additional devices can be licensed easily and on demand.

HOME Passes are available both as permanent licenses and via Lawo’s FLEX subscription model using credits. The credit-based approach is ideally suited for projects with temporary or variable device counts, enabling maximum flexibility while maintaining full access to HOME’s functionality.

All newly purchased Lawo devices and HOME Apps based on HOME 4.0 or higher now include the required HOME Passes. This simplifies the setup process and ensures immediate compatibility within a HOME-managed IP infrastructure. An upgrade path is in place for existing users who wish to transition to the new version.