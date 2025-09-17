Lawo Launches HOME Broadcast Audio Matrix App

Rastatt, Germany (September 17, 2025)—Lawo has introduced HOME Audio Shuffler, a software-based replacement for a traditional baseband audio matrix within an IP-based dynamic media facility.

Available in six packages in different sizes, it allows users to repackage incoming audio signals for different applications, to compile streams based on audio signals from a variety of sources, and otherwise customize an audio stream’s payload. This can be used for downstream applications and devices without built-in audio matrix functionality, the company says.

Supporting SMPTE ST2110-30 (24 bits) and -31 (32 bits, RAVENNA AM824 payload format with bit transparency), HOME Audio Shuffler conforms to AES67 and ST2110-30 (Levels A, B and C) with minimal latency, while also providing redundancy options via ST2022-7 (Seamless Protection Switching) and the HOME App auto restart mechanism, for reliable 24/7 operation.

Incoming audio streams can be reshuffled and routed to the desired transmitters using the HOME Terminal Routing Matrix. Stream routing, shuffling, and many other operations can be controlled via any hardware or software panel of a workflow control system such as Lawo VSM that communicates with HOME Audio Shuffler via the HOME API.

Supporting up to 16,384 input and output signals and offering symmetrical flow sizes between 64 and 2048 RX and TX streams, each accommodating up to 64 audio channels, HOME Audio Shuffler’s matrix size can be selected from six packages. All signal inputs and outputs come with essential DSP functionality: Gain and Phase on the RX side, and Gain, Phase and Delay (up to 5 sec) on the TX side.

HOME Audio Shuffler is intended for any audio deployment at scale, such as in master control rooms, and any other application requiring a mix of common (e.g. clean feed) and individually contributed and controllable audio sources.