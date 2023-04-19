Lawo mc²36 xp Console Launched

At the 2023 NAB Show, Lawo has unveiled a new addition to its audio production console range, the mc²36 xp.

Las Vegas, NV (April 19, 2023)—At the 2023 NAB Show, Lawo has unveiled a new addition to its audio production console range, the mc²36 xp.

The mc²36 xp caters to sound supervisors who want a consistent user experience in all their production hub’s audio control rooms, OB trucks and venues where space is at a premium.

Physically identical to the mc²36 MkII and true to its “xp” moniker—no on-board processing—the new console supports up to 256 DSP channels and offers Lawo’s audio quality, IP network and processing redundancy, and eligibility for a multi-slice console array based around a single A__UHD Core processing unit. In combination with the Pooling 8 license, it can share the DSP heft of one A__UHD Core with up to seven other virtual or physical console surfaces.

Available with 16, 32 and 48 faders in a sleek, ergonomic footprint, the mc²36 xp comes equipped with the same pro-grade controls and touchscreens as its bigger brothers, the mc²56 and mc²96. Its on-board I/O capability is identical to the inputs and outputs offered by its all-in-one mc² 36 console sister: 16 Lawo-grade MIC/Line inputs, 16 Line outputs, eight AES inputs and outputs, eight GPI/Os, plus a local MADI port (SFP).

The console supports 48 kHz and 96 kHz operation, immersive audio mixing and all relevant IP standards (ST2110, AES67/RAVENNA, ST2022-7). It is a HOME native and offers production file compatibility with its mc² siblings.