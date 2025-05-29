Lawo Previews InfoComm 2025 Plans

Lawo’s audio, video and control solutions will be in the spotlight at InfoComm 2025 in Orlando, FL in June.

Rastatt, Germany (May 29, 2025)—Lawo’s audio, video and control solutions will be in the spotlight at InfoComm 2025 in Orlando, FL in June, the company has announced.

Central to Lawo’s presence is the HOME platform, a management environment that connects and orchestrates IP devices, applications and users into a production ecosystem. Lawo HOME Apps extend its capabilities by offering modular processing functionality that runs on standard COTS servers, enabling workflows both on-site and remotely.

Making their InfoComm debut are the latest HOME Apps with Lawo Workspaces—a browser-based user interface concept that allows intuitive access to HOME functionality from a desktop, laptop, tablet, smartphone or AR headset. These Workspaces combine audio, video and control tools to a customizable environment, offering operators an interface for a variety of production tasks.

The first three Workspace-enabled apps—HOME Commentary, HOME Video Monitor, and HOME mc² crystal Controller—cover commentary, monitoring and mixing scenarios. HOME Commentary supports both on-site and remote commentary with two video streams, built-in talkback and local audio mixing. HOME Video Monitor allows for mobile, low-latency video and audio monitoring of up to nine concurrent streams. HOME mc² crystal Controller complements a compact Lawo crystal console in Controller mode with metering and touchscreen controls on a portable device.

Lawo’s new HOME Power Core app will also be on display at InfoComm. It offers virtual DSP mixing for diamond, crystal and crystal Clear mixers, supporting Ravenna/AES67, Dante, ST2110, SRT and NDI. Like all HOME Apps, it can be used with FLEX Subscription credits or run on a perpetual license.

Also in the spotlight will be the HOME mc² DSP app, an IP-native audio engine that delivers Lawo’s processing via COTS servers. Whether paired with a Lawo mc² console or used independently, it enables workflows and benefits from licensing that lets users allocate resources across the full range of HOME Apps.

Lawo’s mc²36 audio production console has been upgraded to 384 DSP channels. It supports 44.1 kHz, 48 kHz and 96 kHz, native IP connectivity including ST2022-7 redundancy, and boasts built-in MADI and AES3 I/O. The interface includes color TFT fader strips and a high-resolution touchscreen.