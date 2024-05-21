LD Systems Launches ANNY Series Portable P.A.

LD Systems has launched its new ANNY Series battery-powered portable P.A. system, intended for performers who need to handle mobile live gigs.

New York, NY (May 20, 2024)—LD Systems has launched its new ANNY Series battery-powered portable P.A. system. Intended for performers who need to handle mobile live gigs, the new line kicks off with the ANNY 10, sporting a 10″ woofer and 1″ tweeter, and will be joined later in the year by the ANNY 8 model.

The ANNY 10 features an active two-way full-range loudspeaker and includes an integrated six-channel mixer, three-band EQ and effects (reverb, delay), Bluetooth 5.0 streaming, and a footswitch input for hands-free effects control. The system’s housing rolls on wheels with a telescopic handle. The back of the speaker includes a pair of microphone/line combo inputs, a stereo channel with 3.5 mm jack (AUX) and RCA inputs. Inside the ANNY 10, a battery can hold up to 25 hours when used in ECO mode, or can provide 5 hours at maximum volume.

A secondary, bundled version of the ANNY 10 comes with a pair of LD Systems wireless mics which can be used with the speaker. The speaker features two rear slots for receiver modules that each provide their own volume control and sync function. If users opt to add the wireless mics later on, the receivers can be retrofitted after the fact. Users can choose from sets with one or two handheld wireless microphones, one or two headset microphones including bodypack transmitters, or a combination of handheld and headset microphones.

Settings onboard the speaker include a DSP-based VOCAL mode, as well as a priority function that can be activated, noting which connected microphone should be prioritised. As soon as the selected microphone is used, ANNY reduces the volume of all other signals.

Additionally, all ANNY speakers can be connected wirelessly, allowing stereo usage and more.