Lectrosonics DSSM Digital Transmitter — A Mix Product of the Week

New York, NY (May 10, 2024)—Unveiled a few weeks ago, the Lectrosonics DSSM is a miniature, water-resistant digital bodypack transmitter, the smallest transmitter currently available with an IP57 rating and a removable battery pack. The compact enclosure of the DSSM makes it appropriate for use in theater, film, sports broadcasting or any application where wireless packs must be concealed.

Available in three frequency tuning ranges—A1B1 (470 – 614 MHz), B1C1 (537 – 691 MHz), and 941 (941 – 960 MHz)—the DSSM features all-metal construction, a removable antenna with SMA mount, and a standard miniature 3-pin locking input connector. It can operate on more than 6000 frequencies across a wide UHF range, and a high-density mode is available for situations requiring maximum channel count in limited spectrum.

Transmission employs AES 256-bit CTR encryption with four key policies, including Universal, Shared, Standard, and Volatile. It is compatible with Lectrosonics DSQD, DCHR, M2Ra, DSR, DSR4 and DCR822 receivers, and has a two-way IR port for easy setup.

The DSSM is powered using the same Lectrosonics LB-50 rechargeable LiOn battery used in the IFBR1B and SSM product lines, enabling it to be charged using existing charging bays such as the Lectrosonics CHS12LB50, CHS12LB50a, and 40117 (dual USB charger); the unit may also be charged using the optional CHSDSSM charging bay. Battery status is indicated by a bi-color LED, and the DSSM’s high-efficiency circuitry extends operating time to 6 hours (full charge, 35 mW).

The DSSM employs a user-friendly GUI with the same menu structure as Lectrosonics’ DBSM family of transmitters, and provides a wide-range input gain control with 1dB steps. A USB jack located inside the battery compartment facilitates firmware updates in the field using Wireless Designer software. RF power output can be set to 10 or 35 mW in D2 mode, and 2 mW for the HDM model.

The DSSM’s IP57 rating means that the unit is protected from dust and water ingress for at least 30 minutes while immersed in water up to 1 meter, making it appropriate for use in applications where moisture is a concern.

The DSSM will be available in Q3 2024 and will be sold individually with antennas, reversible belt clip, battery, and zippered pouch, or in “ZS” kits with a dual-battery USB charger.