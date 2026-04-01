Lectrosonics Enhances D-Squared Products

Lectrosonics has announced performance enhancements for some of its D-Squared digital transmitters and receivers.

Rio Rancho, NM (April 1, 2025)—Lectrosonics has announced performance enhancements for some of its D-Squared digital transmitters and receivers.

The newest enhancement to the award-winning DSSM waterproof sub-miniature transmitter offers significant power optimizations that results in over 10% more battery life, the company says, giving the unit a maximum battery life of over seven hours.

Lectrosonics DSR 2-channel and DSR4 4-channel digital slot receivers also have significant performance enhancements. Both units, intended for broadcast or film sound applications, now have revised internal circuitry and modifications to the cases that further improve the sensitivity and self-noise performance of the receivers. These enhancements offer the benefits of fully digital setups for those using Digital Hybrid transmitters thanks to the flexibility of the receivers to operate in multiple modes.

“Lectrosonics products are acclaimed throughout the world for the exceptional performance and durability,” says Karl Winkler, EVP of product design and distribution at Lectrosonics. “As a company, we are committed to innovation and continually working to enhance and update our existing product lines alongside the development of new products. These new versions offer tangible improvements, while maintaining the compatibility, form factors and usability that our customers depend upon.”

The updated products are shipping now and new systems purchased today will benefit from these updates.