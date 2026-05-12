Lectrosonics IFBT2.0 Dual-Channel IFB Transmitter Base Station — A Mix Product of the Week

Lectrosonics has announced the introduction of its new IFB (Interruptible FoldBack) transmitter base station, the IFBT2.0.

New York, NY (May 12, 2026)—Lectrosonics has announced the introduction of its new IFB (Interruptible FoldBack) transmitter base station, the IFBT2.0. Housed in a half-rack chassis, the IFBT2.0

features two independent transmitters with menu-selectable input connectivity, including analog line and mic level, Dante and AES digital, Clear-com, and RTS.

The inputs are compatible with “wet” signals, allowing use with connections where DC is present on the audio lines. USB-C and Ethernet connections facilitate use with Lectrosonics’ Wireless Designer software for system monitoring, frequency coordination and setup. The front-panel USB-C jack enables easy field installation of future firmware updates.

The IFBT2.0 supports three tuning ranges: A1 (470-537 MHz), B1 (537-614 MHz) and C1 (614-692 MHz). These versions match the IFBR1B and IFBR1C (IFBlue) receiver packs currently available from Lectrosonics, covering the available UHF TV frequencies for most regions.

RF power settings include 10, 25, 50, 100 and 250 mW (North American versions), and 10, 25 and 50 mW (EU versions). A circulator/isolator is employed on each channel, allowing RF signals to pass through to the antennas while blocking external signals from entering the transmitter output sections, greatly reducing the generation of intermodulation artifacts.

The IFBT2.0 offers IFB, NU Hybrid and EU Hybrid compatibility modes, enabling it to be used in IFB and other applications including point-to-point audio where audio fidelity is critical. It is fully compatible with Lectrosonics’ existing line of IFBR1B, IFBR1C (IFBlue), legacy IFBR1 and IFBR1A receivers, as well as all Digital Hybrid Wireless and current digital Lectrosonics receivers, including Venue 2 to LR, DSQD, DCR822 and DSR4.

The IFBT2.0 ships with rack-mounting hardware and can be racked with Lectrosonics M2T or DSQD units, or racked alone with the optional RMPRM2T-1 kit. The front panel features a color LCD for menu navigation and monitoring, and tactile buttons for ease of use and longevity.