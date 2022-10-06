Lewitt Audio Connect 6 — Product of the Week

New York, NY (October 6, 2022)— Vienna, Austria-based mic maker Lewitt Audio has jumped into the audio interface market with Connect 6, a futuristic-looking tabletop unit aimed at musicians, podcast producers, streamers and more.

In addition to its analog I/O and mic preamps, it features built-in DSP, a software controller application, two USB-C ports and compatibility with Mac, Windows, iOS and Android operating systems.

The dual USB ports make it possible to connect a computer and a mobile device or two computers simultaneously. You can transfer audio between your computer and mobile while charging the latter. Connect 6 is bus-powered over USB, but can also run on an external power supply (not included).

Connect 6 offers a pair of combo jacks for mic, instrument or line sources. The mic preamps feature a healthy 72 dB maximum gain—enough to get sufficient level with dynamic mics. A -133 dBV EIN spec promises extremely quiet operation. Lewitt also included a 3.5mm stereo auxiliary input.

For analog outputs, you get a stereo pair of 1/4” TRS jacks and a stereo 3.5mm jack. The front panel features 1/4” and 3.5mm headphone jacks.

The free Control Center software provides access to the unit’s built-in DSP, which includes several processors: a 4-band EQ, a compressor, an expander and a maximizer.

The software also includes a mixer that allows for two independent mixes. You could use one for headphones and the other for your main mix or even send one to a mobile device and one to your computer. You can apply the Maximizer to each mix with a single button push.

The mixer also gives you three stereo output pairs to send to your DAW or other software. Among the many podcast-friendly features on Connect 6 is a loopback channel.

The unit sells for $299, and i addition to the Control Center software, it comes with Steinberg Cubase LE (Mac/PC) and Cubasis LE (iOS/Android). Lewitt includes USB-C to USB-C and USB-C to USB-A cables in the box. Find out more at the Lewitt Audio website.