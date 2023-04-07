Lewitt Audio MTP-W950 Microphone – Mix Product of the Week

Brand new from Lewitt Audio are the MTP-W950 handheld condenser microphone, and the W9 Wireless Capsule. The MTP-W950 is a premium condenser mic designed for studio-quality sound in live applications. It features a one-inch true condenser capsule with the ability to switch between cardioid and supercardioid pickup patterns, and a frequency range of 20 Hz to 20 kHz (-10/+5 dB).

The MTP-W950 capsule incorporates three switches underneath a removable dual-layer head grill: the pattern switch, -12 dB attenuator for use in high SPL situations, and a low-cut filter at 120 Hz. Specs include 140 dB max SPL (0.5% THD), dynamic range 119 dB (A), self-noise 21 dB (A), and 73 dB signal-to-noise ratio. The mic is powered via 48 VDC phantom, +/- 4V. A unique dual-layer wind screen reduces plosives without need for a pop filter, while eliminating wind noise outdoors and protecting the capsule from moisture. The MTP-W950 ships with a case, microphone clip and windscreen. MSRP is $799.

The MTP-W950 employs Lewitt’s W9 capsule which is also available separately for use with a variety of handheld wireless systems. The W9 can be mounted directly onto a variety of handheld transmitters from Shure, Lectrosonics, Sony, Line6 and Mipro ACT, and can mate with Sennheiser handheld transmitters using the Lewitt HHA microphone adapter. The W9 capsule employs a cupping-safe design that maintains sonic integrity even when the mic is cupped in the performer’s hands. MSRP for the W9 is $649.