Lewitt Launches MTP 5 Live Vocal Mic

Lewitt microphones is making further inroads into the live sector with the introduction of its new MTP 5 live vocal mic.

By Mix Staff

Lewitt MTP 5 live vocal mic.
Lewitt MTP 5 live vocal mic.

Austria (February 26, 2026)—Lewitt is making further inroads into the live sector with the introduction of its new MTP 5 live vocal mic.

The new microphone uses a tailored dynamic capsule, designed to deliver high-end response and help a vocal stand out in a mix without harsh sibilance. Making use of an efficient cardioid polar pattern, Lewitt reports it has optimized the off-axis frequency response of the MTP 5 specifically to suppress high frequency content from other loud stage instruments like drums so users can maintain a clean vocal signal. Using the pattern also allows the microphone to provide isolation from stage noise to minimize potential leakage into the vocal.

To ensure MTP 5 will withstand mic drops and rough touring wear, the mesh, grille, and body are made from full-metal materials. The metal ring that surrounds the grille is intended to as a natural barrier for artists who tend to cup the mic; combined with the internal position of the capsule, it is a largely “cupping-safe design,” according to Lewitt. To minimize handling noise, the capsule is rubber-suspended, and the integrated windscreen is washable to keep the microphone hygienic as well.

The MTP 5 Live Vocal Microphone is available both with and without a switch, running $119 and $109, respectively. Both versions come with a microphone clip, transport bag and windscreen.

