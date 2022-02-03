Lewitt LCT 1040 Microphone System Launched

Austria (February 3, 2022)—Austrian microphone manufacturer Lewitt has introduced the LCT 1040 microphone system for studio recording. The system consists of a tube/FET microphone with a power supply and detachable remote-control unit that connects via a typical 3-pin XLR, allowing users to alter the microphone’s characteristics.

With the remote, users can choose among four distinct, all-analog tube characteristics—Clear, Warm, Dark and Saturated—on the LC 1040, in order to best match how they want to capture vocalists and instruments. Lewitt defines the options as “Clear – Tube works at technical optimum; Warm – Smooth and pleasant high-end; Dark – Tamed highs for bright sources; and Saturated – Rich harmonics and subtle compression.”

Users can mix between the tube circuit and the FET to find their desired sound. The remote also allows users to choose polar patterns, four different low-cuts and four attenuation settings. Additionally, users can define the ‘front’ of the microphone as needed, with the mic defaulting to the tube-window side, and the “Reverse” setting making the logo side the front as needed.

While the mic feeds into the remote control, the unit features two XLR outputs with Neutrik connectors. The ‘Mix’ output delivers the ratio set with the Circuit control, a combination of the tube and FET circuit, while the ‘FET’ output delivers 100% FET, independent from the Circuit control.

The microphone itself sports a gold-sputtered 1” condenser capsule; the polar patterns attainable with the mic include omni, wide cardioid, cardioid, supercardioid and figure-8.

The shock mount features carbon fiber parts for extra support, and the LCT 1040 includes a magnetic pop filter comes with a double-screen design. The mic is shipped in a transport case that holds the microphone, PSU, remote control, shock mount, mic mount, magnetic pop filter, cables and more.

The LCT 1040 will be available starting in mid-February for a suggested retail price of $3,499 US.