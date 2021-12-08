Li.LAC Microphone Disinfector Debuts

Sylvania, OH (December 8, 2021)—Designed by live event touring professionals, the Li.LAC Microphone Disinfector is a rack-mounted encasement that uses controlled exposure to ultraviolet light to kill bacteria and viruses on microphone surfaces, metal grilles and the windscreens underneath.

The Li.LAC Microphone Disinfector is available in a professional 19” 3U rackmount drawer-based format, so that it can be located in an equipment room or packed in a road case to travel with other equipment.

The departments of Biomedical Engineering and Medical Microbiology and Infection Prevention of the University Medical Center Groningen (UMCG) have conducted scientific studies to evaluate the effectiveness of Li.LAC. A disinfection level of 99.99%* for surface disinfection inside Li.LAC has been approved by the independent, accredited laboratory Opsytec Dr. Gröbel GmBH.

The unit can hold up to three hand-held microphones or several lavalier or headset microphones, headsets or beltpacks at a time, and a disinfection cycle takes 5-10 minutes. Much like a microwave oven, users close the drawer and press Start; the unit will not operate unless the drawer is fully closed and switches off as soon as the drawer is opened, ensuring operator safety.

Having used the Disinfector in productions, Lewe Redlin, monitor engineer for Sarah Brightman, commented, “Even before the pandemic, I’ve always tried to keep our microphones as clean as possible because the artist puts that microphone right to their mouth—so even before Covid, I would have used the Li.LAC immediately, but now it is more important than ever.”

The Li.LAC Microphone Disinfector is available now for $1,599 from ISEMcon.