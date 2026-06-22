Lindell Audio Launches LiN76 mkII FET Compressor

Lindell Audio is launching the LiN76 mkII, which it is positioning as a modern-day rendition of ’76-style FET compressors.

Scotchtown, NY (June 22, 2026)—Lindell Audio launching the LiN76 mkII, which it is positioning as a modern-day rendition of ’76-style FET compressors. Updating the company’s original LiN76, the mkII sports a newly optimized compression circuit, different power architecture and a variety of new features.

While the unit reportedly still behaves and sounds like a classic ’76-style design, it benefits from an updated compression circuit optimized for higher performance and low noise. A newly developed custom transformer unique to the LiN76 mkII is said to provide clarity and harmonic richness, depending on how hard the unit is driven.

The new mkII also adds stereo linking via RCA, allows engineers to pair two units for matched stereo compression. The unit also replaces the external power supply with a new internal PSU and standard IEC connection, simplifying studio integration.

Workflow enhancements include true bypass for instant A/B comparison, a meter calibration trim for fine-tuning VU response, and a revised control scheme that follows the traditional ’76 behavior — clockwise for faster attack and release, counterclockwise for slower response.

The LiN76 mkII draws from several revisions of the classic FET compressor, with an input stage “inspired” by Rev. D and Rev. G circuits; a compression stage tharutilizes a FET topology reminiscent of early ’76 designs; and an output stage based on Rev. A circuitry.

The LiN76 mkII is available for pre-order and expected to start shipping in August 2026 with a US MAP of $399.00 USD.