Lindell Audio LiN2A Leveling Amplifier Debuts

Kungälv, Sweden (January 5, 2023)—Lindell Audio has unveiled its LiN2A Vintage Leveling Amplifier, offering its take on the vibe and sound of a popular vintage dynamics processor in use for the past 60 years.

Lindell Audio’s LiN2A is based around a simple two-knob control set-up, with Gain (up to 40 dB ±1 dB) and Peak Reduction. Making use of an internal Black Lion Audio T4BLA custom T4B optocell element, the LiN2A provides gain reduction and transparency, but also offers a dynamically responsive Compress (≈3:1) or hard Limit (∞:1) Mode to offer tube-driven optical compression and limiting with fast attack and level-dependent release.

On the front of a 2U rack-mount design that is also home to two US-manufactured Cinemag transformers, is a front panel-positioned vintage-style VU (Volume Unit) meter with Output +4, Output +10, and Gain Reduction metering options, as well as rear panel-positioned Input and Output on balanced 1⁄4-inch TRS jacks.

A RAD Distribution company, Lindell Audio’s LiN2A is shipping and available at a MAP (Minimum Advertised Price) of $699.00 USD.

The new LiN2A Vintage Leveling Amplifier comes hot on the heels of the company’s LiN76 Vintage Limiting Amplifier, released last Summer, which is designed to recreate the timbres and nuances of ’76-style FET compressors.