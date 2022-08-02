Your browser is out-of-date!

Lindell Audio LiN76 Limiting Amplifier Launched

Lindell Audio has launched its LiN76 Vintage Limiting Amplifier, designed to recreate the timbres and nuances of ’76-style FET compressors.

By Mix Staff

Lindell Audio LiN76 Limiting Amplifier

Kungälv, Sweden (August 2, 2022)—Lindell Audio has launched its LiN76 Vintage Limiting Amplifier, designed to recreate the timbres and nuances of ’76-style FET compressors to provide vintage-vibe dynamics processing.

Lindell Audio founder Tobias Lindell aimed to recall the old-school sounds of 1970s dynamic processors with the new LiN76, down to the ‘all-button mode’ made famous by British recording engineers, which effectively changes the ratio to roughly 20:1, and also changes the bias of the circuit as well as the way that the knobs interact with each other. As a result, the LiN76 becomes much more aggressive, with its reaction knee becoming more like a plateau than a gentle curve with a more aggressive dirty tone, while the attack becomes ‘punchier.’. Under regular settings, Attack is continuously variable, 20 μs to 800 μs; Release runs 50 ms to 1200 ms; and Ratio offers 4:1, 8:1, 12:1 and 20:1.

The front panel sports a VU meter, metering the amount of gain reduction applied with units selected by the chosen Meter mode: +4 meters output level at 0 with +4dB output; +8 meters output level at 0 with +8dB output; Off is self-explanatory; and GR allows for meter calibration.

Meanwhile, the back panel line-level TRS (Tip, Ring, and Sleeve) input and output. It’s all packed into a 2U, 19-inch rack-mounting unit that weighs in at 8kg.

RAD Distribution, the exclusive North American distributor for Lindell Audio, reports the Lindell Audio LiN76 is shipping and available at a MAP of $399.00 USD

