Lindell Audio LiN76 Limiting Amplifier Launched

Lindell Audio has launched its LiN76 Vintage Limiting Amplifier, designed to recreate the timbres and nuances of ’76-style FET compressors.

Kungälv, Sweden (August 2, 2022)—Lindell Audio has launched its LiN76 Vintage Limiting Amplifier, designed to recreate the timbres and nuances of ’76-style FET compressors to provide vintage-vibe dynamics processing.

Lindell Audio founder Tobias Lindell aimed to recall the old-school sounds of 1970s dynamic processors with the new LiN76, down to the ‘all-button mode’ made famous by British recording engineers, which effectively changes the ratio to roughly 20:1, and also changes the bias of the circuit as well as the way that the knobs interact with each other. As a result, the LiN76 becomes much more aggressive, with its reaction knee becoming more like a plateau than a gentle curve with a more aggressive dirty tone, while the attack becomes ‘punchier.’. Under regular settings, Attack is continuously variable, 20 μs to 800 μs; Release runs 50 ms to 1200 ms; and Ratio offers 4:1, 8:1, 12:1 and 20:1.

The front panel sports a VU meter, metering the amount of gain reduction applied with units selected by the chosen Meter mode: +4 meters output level at 0 with +4dB output; +8 meters output level at 0 with +8dB output; Off is self-explanatory; and GR allows for meter calibration.

Meanwhile, the back panel line-level TRS (Tip, Ring, and Sleeve) input and output. It’s all packed into a 2U, 19-inch rack-mounting unit that weighs in at 8kg.

RAD Distribution, the exclusive North American distributor for Lindell Audio, reports the Lindell Audio LiN76 is shipping and available at a MAP of $399.00 USD